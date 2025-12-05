Profstonge Weekly

kellyjohnston
7d

The buggy whip industry would like a word. . . technology advances, especially major ones, are always accompanied by temporary dislocations while labor adjusts. It is painful, and transition assistance is necessary. Still, we should not fear lowering the cost of back-end administration, especially in health care and insurance (and even the legal profession), as AI advances. I realize that it is easy for me to say since I'm retired.

