Amazon to Replace 600,000 with AI and Robots
Amazon is planning to replace 600,000 jobs with robots as they automate 75% of operations.
With the first slab of 30,000 corporate cuts announced this week.
Meanwhile Trump’s AI Czar David Sacks says AI is currently 40% of economic growth, pushing GDP growth to a blistering 3.9%.
So which is it: will AI double the economy. Or double the job cuts.
The realit…
