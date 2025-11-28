Profstonge Weekly

dave walker
Nov 28

Great perspective. I’ll add, if you don’t mind, many of the people attending college have been taught from a young age that “doing the hard work” is for another class of people. Yet, most of them can’t afford to pay people like me to do the hard work because their degree is useless and their mindset is us “workers” are subpar. I wish them good luck when the power is out or their grocery stores are closed. Maybe they can find an illegal Mexican to help… oh, a lot of them are in trades too.

Denis Mexted
Nov 28

Great article, as always Peter. Michael Green has published an article putting numbers on the middle class demise which ties in with this.

