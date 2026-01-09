A nationwide tax revolt is brewing in response to apparently industrial scale federal fraud -- of which Somali daycares are the poster child.

Raising questions why We the Suckers are still paying an income tax originally imposed as a temporary levy to finance World War One. Which ended some time ago.

And that apparently now mainly funds welfare fraud.

$1.5 Trillion of Welfare Fraud

I’ve previously estimated that roughly $1.5 trillion of welfare spending is either literal fraud or unnecessary — vote-buying — going by welfare usage in the 1950’s.

Toss in crony Wall Street handouts, roads to nowhere, military procurement between friends, tax-funded research on squirrel menstruation and bioweapons in Wuhan and it’s probably north of $2 trillion.

This is interesting because that’s very close to the entire $2.4 trillion the federal government extorted in income tax last year

In other words, fraud and waste absorbs nearly every dollar you give the IRS.

In fact, if you throw in the 300 billion Trump plans to collect in tariffs, you’re there.

No more annual financial colonoscopies. No more paying lawyers and accountants to keep your small business from being seized.

No more choosing between paying rent, paying health insurance, or funding fake Somali daycares.

Happily, we have a President who repeatedly floated eliminating the income tax in last year’s campaign -- the first President in history to do so.

Last July on Joe Rogan, Trump correctly praised the late 1800’s as the golden age of the American economy, noting it was “all tariffs, no income tax.”

Last month Trump said “I believe that at some point in the not too distant future you’re not going to have income tax to pay.”

Impact of Abolishing Income Tax

Beyond the joys of no longer getting fleeced by Somalis, the economic benefits would be tremendous.

Studies -- including one co-authored by one of Obama’s lead economists, of all people -- estimate every dollar collected in tax destroys 2 to 3 dollars of economic output in the form of weakened incentives.

As in just like cigarette taxes reduce smoking, income taxes reduce work.

Suggesting the 2.4 trillion of income tax destroys roughly 5 to 7 trillion a year of economic production. That’s up to $54,000 in annual income per family.

And remember it’s on top of the 2 and a half trillion in taxes they actually took, which averaged $18,000 per family.

This could literally double take-home pay — $54,000 from a growing economy plus $18,000 lost to taxes.

Add that to $84,000 median family income today and it would come to nearly $160,000 for the median American family.

Blue-collars would make six figures. And Americans could finally start digging out of the debt hole 50 years of federal spending put us in.

What Would it Take?

Heady stuff. But what would it take?

For starters, Democrats would never agree to repealing income tax. Because they proudly stand with the takers, not the makers. In their world, the more the government takes the better.

In theory Democrats’ own voters should demand repeal -- doubling income is no joke.

Alas, tens of millions of those voters are the ones doing the taking. And going by Kamala’s vote-share perhaps a hundred million voters are brainwashed by government schools and pro-government media who say the government doesn’t tax enough.

Red-pilling these people voters is possible.

But it’s a long-term project.

This means the fastest way is get rid of the Filibuster, the 60-vote threshold in the Senate that effectively gives Democrats a veto on new laws. Then hold feckless Republicans’ feet to the fire to finally do what they’ve spent generations promising: Gut the Federal leviathan.

What’s Next

Thanks to DOGE — and fraud-exposing independent journalists — Americans are realizing abolishing the income tax is financially possible.

It makes us rich. While forcing the federal government to conserve money for the few things government should be good at -- police, defense, potholes. Instead of Somali fraud, fiery yet peaceful riots, and tax-funded plagues.

But it’ll take a Congress with balls.

And voters who care.

