Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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David Jilly's avatar
David Jilly
Nov 30, 2024

Sane. So true

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random individual
Aug 3, 2024

Too simplistic, hollow and naive:

1) Cheap energy ? how much cheap is cheap ? perhaps Mr. Shellenberger would like to send his own 5yr old son to work 12h a day in 18th century coal mine to find out.

2) How much meritorious is meritorious ? companies that "employ millions" doesn't necessarily imply a perfect non-inflationary productiveness.

3) More law and order necessarily imply less free speech.

4) The consequences of free speech is more important than the free speech itself.

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