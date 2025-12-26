Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryon's avatar
Bryon
1d

Thanks... good info. 👍👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1d

That which cannot go on forever will not. And that is what we are facing. Irrespective of political affiliation the people in charge are being and have been incredibly irresponsible with money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter St Onge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture