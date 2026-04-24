Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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WharHarFar's avatar
WharHarFar
2dEdited

Another example of Democrat accounting and economics.

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Charles Ackerman's avatar
Charles Ackerman
1d

Peter - another good article, but you miss the flip side benefits. Being a long term resident of northern California, and I mean looong term when tuition at UC Berkeley was free, Reagan was not yet governor, and we wrestled Grizzly bears for fun, I enjoyed this place because it was beautiful and not crowded. I eventually worked half my career in tech, but tech wealth wrecked this place - traffic, angry attitudes, McMansions where once stood cottages and gardens - all went bad. Bow it's coming back - tech is evaporating, wealth is moving out of state - hurrah! Back to easy parking, enjoying this life, no more rich people with vast dreams of a future paradise that has nothing to do with human life and enjoyment.

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