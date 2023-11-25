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Rogerio de Leon Pereira's avatar
Rogerio de Leon Pereira
Sep 20, 2024

I was born and raised in Brazil, and I remember a period in which we had a 1000% inflation a year. Around 100% inflation a month. That is around 3% inflation A DAY! I remember my mom calling us home to go to the grocery store, get the shopping list, and wait for her to come with her paycheck to pay for it to ensure we would get the best day's price. To learn more about inflation, you should learn Brazilian economics. In 1990, a president seized everyone's money for 18 months in a desperate attempt to stop inflation. Guess what happened...

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David Jilly's avatar
David Jilly
Nov 4, 2024

Great article!

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