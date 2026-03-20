Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Charles Ackerman's avatar
Charles Ackerman
13h

Hi Peter - good article. Ironically, FB is laying off people because of other companies' AI, not their own. They failed at building their own AI model. They are also laying off because of diminishing interest in FB products, which is a good thing. So the world turns. Hope your newsletter thrives!

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