Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
3d

Peter,

Your piece correctly identifies the Deutsche Bank threshold: $100-150 sustained oil only causes a recession when you're already limping. But I'd push back on the implication that we're not already limping.

The private equity complex was deteriorating well before the first bomb fell. Carlyle and Blue Owl have seen significant drawdowns over recent weeks, not war casualties, but pre-existing credit stress. In 2007, PE drawdowns preceded the Bear Stearns moment by several months. The oil shock gets the headline; the credit impairment is the actual mechanism. The setup right now looks similar: illiquid assets marked above market, leverage stacked throughout the capital structure, and a refinancing environment that gets harder every month. If PE marks start cascading and credit spreads widen, your oil math changes substantially. We're no longer starting from 3% growth; we're starting from something already impaired.

Second point, and I think this one's underappreciated: at this stage of the credit cycle, an oil spike may be deflationary rather than inflationary. The speed of the move matters more than the absolute level. 2008 is the better analog. Oil spiked to $147 in July, then crashed to $35 by December as credit seized. The initial spike looked inflationary; the aftermath was deflationary collapse. If the Fed reads the early oil move as inflationary and holds rates, they could be tightening into a credit contraction. That's the scenario that turns pain into severe pain.

The 1970s required guns-and-butter fiscal profligacy as the foundation. 2007-2008 had a credit system quietly failing before anyone declared a crisis. The second analog fits better here.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter St Onge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture