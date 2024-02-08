Want to understand what’s happening in the economy without the noise, fluff, and academic jargon?

My name’s Peter St Onge. I’m a former MBA professor, former economist at the Heritage Foundation, Mises Institute, and Montreal Economic Institute, and a proud ex-bartender.

I started writing this newsletter in 2021 to try and cut through the BS and break down what’s really happening to our economy and to our freedoms. It’s a joy to write, and I hope you’ll enjoy reading!

It’s free to subscribe, or choose the $5 option to help keep the lights on — everything’s subscriber-supported.

Some Favorite Articles

About Me

Since I was a kid I’ve loved how economics can explain how the world works and how to make it better. But my first career was in corporate marketing, which really disappointed my mother.

On lunch-breaks I gambled on dot-coms, retiring at 25 to a remote Thai island. One day I speed-boated in for provisions, walked into an internet cafe, and discovered I’d lost all my money in the dot-com crash. So I bartended in an Osaka dive-bar, then returned to marketing at a Japanese multinational — Takara, the maker of Transformers.

I craved brain-food so went back for the PhD in economics and became an MBA professor in deeply un-woke Taiwan. Where I failed to buy enough Bitcoin to retire again.

After stints at Heritage Foundation, Montreal Economic Institute, and the Mises Institute, nowadays I made daily videos on economics and freedom and write this Substack every week on the most interesting stories.

I hope you enjoy reading!