The $2.5 Trillion Welfare Fraud
The $2.5 trillion Welfare Industrial Complex has been making headlines with reports that Minnesota Somalis siphoned over a billion dollars in welfare…
14 hrs ago
•
Peter St Onge
60
1
12
AI Can Already Replace 1 in 8 Jobs
A new MIT study says AI can already replace one in eight work hours.
Dec 5
•
Peter St Onge
50
1
5
November 2025
College Grads Turning into Communists
College grads are turning into communists.
Nov 28
•
Peter St Onge
69
2
6
The Fed Flips to Inflation
QT was the Last Man Standing on Inflation
Nov 21
•
Peter St Onge
80
1
5
Trump Unveils the 50-Year Mortgage
Donald Trump wants 50-year mortgages.
Nov 14
•
Peter St Onge
48
2
4
National Debt hits $38 Trillion
The national debt just hit $38 trillion.
Nov 7
•
Peter St Onge
58
1
9
October 2025
Amazon to Replace 600,000 with AI and Robots
Amazon is planning to replace 600,000 jobs with robots as they automate 75% of operations.
Oct 31
•
Peter St Onge
69
3
6
Regional Banks Crash on "Cockroach" Loans
Fears of hidden losses at regional banks sent them skidding last week with potentially hundreds of billions of bad loans.
Oct 21
•
Peter St Onge
57
5
How the 1990's Balanced the Budget
What would it take to balance the budget.
Oct 17
•
Peter St Onge
56
6
Americans Haven't Gotten a Raise in 25 Years
A new study from JP Morgan finds real incomes for Americans are negative since Bidenflation started in 2022.
Oct 10
•
Peter St Onge
76
1
8
How to Actually Lower Prices
Americans are losing patience with high prices.
Oct 3
•
Peter St Onge
55
2
7
September 2025
The Fed Cannot Stop Runaway Inflation
Nothing Stops this Train
Sep 26
•
Peter St Onge
70
2
7
