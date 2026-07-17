Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Sure thing...and it will still be controlled by your loving government. They will still be able to steal your assets at will. Freeze your bank account and investing account. Then what? The real problem is not social security or medicare. It is that we were and are being forced to participate in these lousy schemes. We are forced to accept that this government was born with some magical power over its slaves. Not true...not true at all.

Reply
Share
Anthony Bishop's avatar
Anthony Bishop
1d

As an Australian I support the idea. In the Australian context however the union movement and their puppets in the Labor government (Democrat equivalent) use the AUD4T as a slush fund to support the ideological causes of the left. So be careful what you wish for.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter St Onge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture