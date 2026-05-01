Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Kristi King's avatar
Kristi King
15h

So what are we waiting for? When is all this supply coming on line? I’m still paying less than $5 in Florida, but California has created a disaster. Let’s bring this online

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