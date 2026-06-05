Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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DDForTruth's avatar
DDForTruth
2d

Fabulous read and well-written, but more than that - reality!

The People are rising, and no longer The "Silent" Majority.

*Tips hat

Much Love

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Charles McRae's avatar
Charles McRae
2d

Sir Peter, Great.

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