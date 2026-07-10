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Helen's avatar
Helen
3d

Great Article.

But before ending the Fed, the Fed should clean up its huge mess.

Start with creating the money to pay all interest owed, or was already paid, on student loans.

Also refund the excess student tuition cost the Fed's inflation caused.

Then prohibit the Fed from ever profiting from student loans in any way.

Next, prohibit the Fed from ever buying any mortgage backed securities or their equivalent.

House prices and property taxes would fall back to reality and true affordability for main street.

The Fed won't suffer actual loss since it did nothing to create this money.

The taxpayers should not have to pay for the Fed's experiments that always boost profits of 1%.

Giving the money back to the people who will actually use it would truly stimulate the economy.

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philipat's avatar
philipat
3dEdited

Agreed, especially "End the Fed". The Fed can only affect short rates and the markets do a better job of setting ALL rates, so what really is the point of the Fed? Also why does the Fed need TWO trading floors, one in NY and one in Chicago if not for manipulating many markets which be far better left alone to send correct economic signals.

As a matter of interest, how does one "pawn" $7 Trillion of USTs without pushing prices down so increasing rates? I suspect the answer is "very slowly". But when the economy goes into recession and the Fed responds in the usual way with lower short rates and QE/YCC at the longer end, that would seem to be something of a dilemna?

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