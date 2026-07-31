Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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ssm59's avatar
ssm59
1d

Contrary to popular belief, there are two leisure classes in the United States they occupy opposite ends of the income spectrum.

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Jeff Zekas's avatar
Jeff Zekas
1d

My feeling is, only people who own property, who own real estate, should be able to vote. Also, you should not be able to vote unless you have a job. Just my two cents.

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