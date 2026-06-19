Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Matt McDonagh's avatar
Matt McDonagh
1d

Government will continue to expand, in order to capture more surface area.

They will create problems, and never fully solve them, to guarantee continued expansion.

"The bureaucracy expands to meet the expanding needs of the bureaucracy."

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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
1d

The most remarkable aspect of today's fiscal situation is not the size of the deficit but its timing. Historically, governments ran massive deficits during wars, depressions, or major crises. Today, the U.S. is running crisis-level deficits during a period of low unemployment, record equity markets, and no obvious national emergency. As investors, the uncomfortable question is: if these are the numbers during relatively good times, what will the fiscal picture look like during the next recession?

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