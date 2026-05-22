Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Peter Gordon
5h

Without all the fluff, what you are describing is to revert to the Constitution setup of strictly following the enumerated powers defined therein. Over the 250 years that the Constitution has been the law of the land, all of the politicians have sought more and more power by extending the reach and depth of the federal government to the detriment of voters and benefit of the special interests. We formerly thought that an honest politician was one that worked in the public interest within the limits set by the Constitution and social values of honesty and character. Today, the honest politician is the one, once bought, stays bought. We have expanded the federal government to the point that special interests are willing to bribe and corrupt those politicians because the stakes are so high with a federal government that spends in excess of $6 trillion per year. Where over 60% is spent buying votes with social welfare spending and the largest single expenditure is interest on the debt, and expenditure that is purely inflationary making control of the money supply impossible and significantly discourages capital accumulation through saving.

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