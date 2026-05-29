The Iran war broke the century long rule that war is bad for stocks, good for bonds, and rocket fuel for gold.

Instead, since America started rocking the casbah stocks rule, bonds drool, and gold got thrown off a roof.

So what changed. And should we be worried.

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The Oil Shock that Cried Wolf

When the Iran war kicked off, Wall Street predicted disaster, that we would repeat the 1970’s, when stocks dropped by half, inflation took off into the double-digits, and GDP plunged -- the dreaded stagflation that turned gold into the go-to late night infomercial.

Analysts called Iran “the worst nightmare we thought could ever happen, incomparably worse than any oil shock in history. Reuters’ poll of analysts predicted a hundred fifty dollar oil. An unnamed Saudi official said 180. Options markets said 200 or 240 oil.

Long-time markets guru Ed Yardeni warned of a stockmarket meltdown. Bond guru Mohamed El-Erian warned of “stagflation gripping the entire world economy.”

Moody’s Analytics pegged 50% odds of a recession.

Their script was the 70’s oil crisis, when stocks did plunge by half, bonds held up with 3% gains, and gold positively sang, up 70%.

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What Actually Happened

It turns out every bit of that was wrong. 3 months into the war the S&P 500 isn’t down half, it’s up 8 and a half percent -- 40% annualized.

The long bond is actually down annualized 20%. Gold is down 12% -- annualized 50%.

The Wall Street Journal was mystified, writing “It’s hard to overstate just how unusual this is.”

So what changed?

The first difference is oil didn’t get hit nearly as hard as expected -- we’re at 100, not 240. This is because new drilling -- above all in America. And a collapse in Asian demand -- above all from China -- means fully three quarters of the interrupted supply was cancelled.

But the other reason is the stockmarket in 2026 is not the stockmarket in the 1970’s.

Namely, AI and tech took over the stockmarket, and frankly they don’t give a damn about Iran.

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Not your Grandfather’s Stockmarket

To illustrate the change, in the 1970’s tech was 5% of the market but almost half was oil sensitive sectors -- industrials, utilities, materials, manufacturing. Today, tech is half the S&P and 70% of the Nasdaq, while oil-sensitive is less than a fifth -- healthcare and financials make up the rest.

So in the 70’s we were deeply dependent on oil we didn’t have. Today we don’t need oil yet we’re swimming in it -- exporting millions of barrels.

Put it together and recession risk is actually lower than when the war started: The volatility index -- Wall Street’s fear gauge -- is lower than when the war started even though oil futures say oil stays high into 2027. While prediction market kalshi is at just 15% odds of a recession — down from 22% when the war started and 40% during last year’s tariffs.

This final piece of the puzzle is why bonds and gold are sucking. And the most likely reason is fears the Fed will panic-hike on oil prices have overwhelmed the traditional safe-haven demand since higher rates directly lower bond prices while they gut gold prices since gold doesn’t pay interest.

When bonds are paying 5% risk-free it tempts even rock-ribbed gold-bugs into paper.

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What’s Next

For better or worse, the Iran war showed our economy is no longer made of stuff you can drop on your foot. It’s made of tech, healthcare, and Wall Street.

More important, it reinforced the pattern since Covid — really since Alan Greenspan — that reality no longer matters, the Fed matters. As in if things go bad the Fed will shoot money til everything goes up -- Covid. And in wartime, markets don’t care about the bombs or oil, they care about the Fed.

That may not be healthy.

But it’s reality.

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