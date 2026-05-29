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philipat's avatar
philipat
19h

Since this is all speculation (without firm evidence), allow me to present my own on Gold. Foreign CBs are selling USTs to raise USD to fund higher oil prices. The Fed is trying to restrict this by establishing new "Swap" facilities using mouse-clicked Dollars. Inflation risks are probably overstated because instead we have price spikes due to supply constraints, which isn't inflation. But the fear in the market means that USTs, and as a result USDs are under pressure. The Fed/Treasury/ESF are, therefore, heavily suppressing PMs to ease pressure on their product. Gold was ALWAYS a safe haven during wars AND times of inflation, so why different now? See above - you can't have it both ways?

In terms of rates, yes nominal rates might be over 4% for the 10Yr BUT with CPI at 3.8% that means that REAL rates are around ZERO. You are, of course, aware of the difference between real and nominal rates as are the "Markets". Yet this distinction is being ignored. And in my experience, when fundamentals and real supply/demand factors are completely out of sync with price trends - there's an agenda, The "markets" are being fed the "talking points" that "rates are high so that's negative for PMs" and like the good little lapdogs to the Fed that the main players in the "markets" actually are, they will, as always, run with the official narrative.

We are in a period of extremely high suppression of PM prices to defend UST/USD as the US gets ever closer to a disaster in the financial system Fortunately, in the words of Ayn Rand "You can ignore reality but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality". Those consequences have a habit of coming back to bite you in the ass. I'm heavily weighted towards physical PMs and Mining stocks.

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lsgv's avatar
lsgv
11h

In the 70’s we were dependent on oil, today we are dependent on fumes.

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