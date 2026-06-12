Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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philipat's avatar
philipat
1dEdited

The GDP and Jobs data quoted are a little different beneath the surface. Most of the "jobs" created are either low paying part-time, Government or entirely fictitious from the "Birth/Death" "MODEL. And most of the GDP gains are from Capex in Data Centers. And the true rate of inflation is almost certainly closer to Shadowstats! If the economy is doing so well, how come so many Americans are broke that even Dollar Tree is feeling the pinch?

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Ben's avatar
Ben
1d

Federal Reserve = Fake & Gay

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