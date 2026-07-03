Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Even better if none of them are replaced.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
22m

Finally - a common sense new policy, embracing the simple idea that the head of an institution should be able to fire those working under him or her.

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