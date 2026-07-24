Profstonge Weekly

Profstonge Weekly

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Jolene's avatar
Jolene
5d

Strange that at the same time there’s all this talk of at least doubling average lifespan, there’s MAID and other self-murder programs with advertising budgets. And still no sense of what it actually means to live well.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5d

Quite possible but the first step from birth is to stay away from the modern stone age medical mafia poisoning machine. Poisons and toxins will shorten life, not prolong it. That means ALL vaccines and drugs must be avoided.

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